Harry Michael Chereson, age 91, of Erie passed away November 11, 2020. Born on July 5, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Martin and Anna (Mudrick) Chereson.
Harry's family relocated to Detroit, Michigan where he spent his early years before joining the United States Army. During his time in the Army he served in the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant. He was a Medical Technician and was awarded the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Medical Badge and Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star.
Harry was a welder by trade. He retired from Bucyrus Erie after 30 years and from AMSCO after ten years. He also worked part time at the boat dock in Erie as a welder.
He was proud of his involvement at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church including serving as an usher for 52 years, president of the Usher's Society for many years, and chairman of the Cadillac Ball.
Harry was a devoted husband of 66 years, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family attending sporting events, picnics, and family gatherings. His values and ethics provided a strong foundation for his children to understand the meaning of hard work, giving anything you do your best, and providing for your family and loved ones.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace Chereson.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Ambro) Chereson; children, Suzanne Guyton, Jeffrey Chereson (Michele), and Patricia Daly (Larry); grandchildren, Emily Chereson-Rhine (Christopher), Sara Guyton (Cole Gray), Matthew Chereson (Kelsey), Matthew Guyton (Dana), and John Chereson; his sister, Rose Dittman (Bob); his in-laws, Sandra Ambro and David Ambro (Carol); and three great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
People wishing to honor Harry's lifelong commitment to family and community may make donations to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
