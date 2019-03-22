|
|
Harry N. Miller, 82, formerly of East Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Lake Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Conneaut, Ohio. He was born November 1, 1936, in Erie, a son of the late Walter and Hazel Marie (Weatherby) Miller.
Harry attended Rice Avenue High School until the tenth grade and graduated from Edinboro High School in 1955. Harry was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and his handyman skills were well known in the community. He was a machinist by trade and a woodworker by choice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, M. Patricia Miller, on May 16, 2010, two brothers, Walter Miller Jr. and Jim Miller, a grandson, Timothy Harpst, and a great-grandson, Aiden Matthew Cottrell.
He is survived by five children, Harry Miller Jr. and his wife, Shirley, of Ashtabula, Ohio, Walter Miller and his wife, Toi, of Newhope, Minn., Timothy Miller and his wife, Gege, of Albion, Diane Harpst and her husband, Glenn, of Albion, and Tammy Yearwood and her husband, Kirk, of East Springfield. Also surviving is a sister, Sally Hites of Albion, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 1 p.m. with Fr. James Kennelley officiating. Burial will follow in Platea Cemetery. Memorials may be made in honor of Harry to a . To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019