Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R. Gillespie


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry R. Gillespie Obituary
Harry R. Gillespie, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 7, 1939, a son of the late Homer and Florence (Deutsch) Gillespie.

Harry was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years as a postal clerk until his retirement.

Harry was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughter. He also liked going to the horse races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernadette (Szoszorek) Gillespie on July 20, 2019; and his brothers, James and Paul Gillespie.

Survivors include his son, James Gillespie of Erie; a granddaughter, Kelly Richter; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gillespie; and nieces and nephews, Sharon Holmstrom, Jeff Gillespie, and his wife Kathy, Tammy Gillespie and Kimberly Gillespie.

Harry appreciated all the help he received from his longtime friends, Robert "Skip" Bierre, and his significant other Tina Delio, Ted "Tweety" Reichert and his wife Carol, Rich "Molecule" Caldwell, Joe and Patty Leone, Walter "Moon" Skobodzinski and his wife Donna, as well as Jim's friends Colin Keith and his wife Mary Kay and Jeff and Donna Capozzielo.

All services will be private with entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elmwood Gardens, 2628 Elmwood Ave., Erie, PA 16508.

Harry's family would like to thank the staff and Elmwood Gardens for their compassion and care over the last several years.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -