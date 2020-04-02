|
Harry R. Gillespie, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 7, 1939, a son of the late Homer and Florence (Deutsch) Gillespie.
Harry was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years as a postal clerk until his retirement.
Harry was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughter. He also liked going to the horse races.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernadette (Szoszorek) Gillespie on July 20, 2019; and his brothers, James and Paul Gillespie.
Survivors include his son, James Gillespie of Erie; a granddaughter, Kelly Richter; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gillespie; and nieces and nephews, Sharon Holmstrom, Jeff Gillespie, and his wife Kathy, Tammy Gillespie and Kimberly Gillespie.
Harry appreciated all the help he received from his longtime friends, Robert "Skip" Bierre, and his significant other Tina Delio, Ted "Tweety" Reichert and his wife Carol, Rich "Molecule" Caldwell, Joe and Patty Leone, Walter "Moon" Skobodzinski and his wife Donna, as well as Jim's friends Colin Keith and his wife Mary Kay and Jeff and Donna Capozzielo.
All services will be private with entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elmwood Gardens, 2628 Elmwood Ave., Erie, PA 16508.
Harry's family would like to thank the staff and Elmwood Gardens for their compassion and care over the last several years.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2020