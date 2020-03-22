|
Harry Rodenbeck, Jr., age 87, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on March 7, 1933, a son of the late Harry and Lillian Phillips Rodenbeck.
Harry graduated from Millcreek High School in 1951 and served in the United States Army.
He was an experimental plastic molder for 46 years, retiring from Brookpark in Lake City.
Harry was always busy. He enjoyed going to flea markets, working on classic car restoration, and reading about wars and history. Harry loved going to Walt Disney World, and his favorite ride was It's a Small World.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Rosemarie Taft, Mary Jane Rodenbeck and Patricia Hartley.
Harry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Liebold Rodenbeck; two daughters: Debra Barnhart (Jeff) of Meadville, Pa. and Shirley Corelli (Robert) of Youngsville, Pa.; three grandchildren: Andrew (Alex Mongera), Thomas (Kate), and Elizabeth Barnhart; and one great grandchild, Landen Barnhart. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family by Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, VA Medical Center, Erie or to a .
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
