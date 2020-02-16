|
Harry William "Bill" Thomas, 77 of Cypress, Texas and formerly of Erie, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
He was born in Kane, Pa. on January 20, 1943.
Bill was the service manager for many years at the local Toyota dealership. He was an avid nature lover.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Eileen Wrobel Thomas, his son William Thomas (Bea), his daughters, Denise "Dee" Boyles and her daughter Devin Boyles and Patricia Kownacki (Tim), and their children, Drew Kownacki, Emilee Kownacki and Hanna Kownacki. He is further survived by his brother-in-law and good friend Len Wrobel.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020