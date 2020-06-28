Harvey Ebner
1939 - 2020
Harvey Ebner, age 80, of West Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

He was born in Girard, on September 16, 1939, a son of the late Harvey and Elsie Sydow Ebner, Sr.

Harvey graduated from Rice Avenue High School and served in the United States Army. In the 80s he owned a pizza shop, car wash and a laundromat in Erie. He retired from Emsco after working there many years.

Harvey enjoyed fishing and antique cars, and was an avid Cleveland sports fan and over the years was also a huge Girard High School sports fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Swartz Ebner.

Harvey is survived by a son, Greg Ebner and a brother, Harold Ebner and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard. Memorials may be made to the Girard American Legion, Post 494, 42 Wall St. Girard, PA 16417. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
