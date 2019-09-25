|
Harvey J. Bean, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his residence, at the Regency at South Shore. Born in Erie, on December 21, 1928, he was a son of the late Russell and Marion Spoden Bean.
Harvey was a graduate of Penn State University. He owned and operated Bresler's Ice Cream and Lighting Creations. He was a member of the Erie Yacht Club and a life member of the former East Erie Turners. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and played bocce on the leagues at St. George Church and the Nuova Aurora Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Bean; and his brother, Robert Bean; as well as Robert's wife, Alice.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie M. Lyons Bean, of Erie; six children, Ben Bean, of Erie, David Bean, of Corry, Mark Bean (Carol), of Erie, Gregory Bean, of Erie, John Bean, of Maryland, and Laura Bean, of California; 16 grandchildren; and four step-children, Ann Marie Enrst (Todd), of Erie, Thomas Balos (Peggy), of Erie, Kathryn Nusbaum (Robert), of North Carolina, and Dr. Debra Balos (Stacey), of Indiana.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, with Rev. Mark Hoffman, parochial vicar, celebrating. Private entombment will be in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.
Jackie would like to extend a special "thanks" to Toni and Donna for all the rides and dinners.
Memorials are suggested to or Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
