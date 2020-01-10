Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
Hayes Jordan
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Family Worship Center
1201 Parade Street
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Family Worship Center
1201 Parade Street
Hayes Jordan Sr., 78, of Erie, Pa., passed away on December 26, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Bells, Tenn., on November 11, 1941, to the late Fred and Lily (Elam) Jordan, Sr.

Hayes was a faithful Deacon at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He volunteered at the Community of Caring Food Bank for fifteen years and enjoyed fixing cars.

Hayes retired from the Erie Coke plant after working there for most of his adult life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Katie Rucker, Berdel Hicks-Cole, Mattie Gregory, Verlena Jordan, Lois Anderson, and Cecelia Quinn (twin); and his brothers, Robert Sr., Fred "FJ" Jr., and Charles Jordan Sr.

Hayes will be remembered by his beloved family, including two sons, Gualmaine "Jermaine" Gray, and Hayes Jordan Jr. (Omanyra), both of Erie, Pa.; one daughter, Katrina Jordan, Aliquippa, Pa.; one sister, Freddie Mae Martin (Willis Sr.), Erie, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Family Worship Center, 1201 Parade Street, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., where a service will immediately follow, with Pastor Leona Stewart eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Hayes' giving spirit, memorials may be made to the Community of Caring Food Bank, 245 E. 8th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020
