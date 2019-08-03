Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Hayward C. Batts Jr. Obituary
Hayward C. Batts, Jr., 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on August 5, 1943, to the late Hayward C. Batts, Sr. and Frances (Brown) Batts.

Hayward was a drug and alcohol counselor at Millcreek Hospital and the Erie City Mission for many years. He graduated from Westinghouse High School in Brooklyn N.Y. Hayward was President of the Friendship Baptist Choir in 2009 and member of the Lower Westside Reunion Committee. He enjoyed playing poker and spades, watching his favorite sports teams, listening to jazz music, especially Paul Hardcastle, and spending time with his family.

Hayward is survived by his loving wife of 16 years Dorothy Ann Hollis-Batts of Erie, his son Terrance Batts of New Jersey, daughter Kelly Ocasio (Irvin) of Erie and son Caprice A. Hollis, Sr. (Sarah) of Erie, a sister Diane Batts-Lee of New York, eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a very special cousin Blondell Jones of New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Estella Adams and Dorothy Batts, and one brother Julius Batts.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 12 noon until the time of the service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 3, 2019
