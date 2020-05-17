|
Hazel Hammer Deutsch, age 93, of Erie, passed away peacefully at the Sarah Reed Senior Living on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Vera Phillips Hammer.
She was a lifelong resident of Erie and graduated from Harborcreek High School. She was an active member of Weis Library United Methodist Church and served in many capacities.
She was a past president of United Methodist Women, a member of the choir, and a Sunday school teacher. She was on the board of Christian Women's Club West for many years. She also sang with the musical group A Touch of Love which her husband directed.
She was employed by Geo. A. Blair Painting Co. for 21 years as Office Manager and Bookkeeper. She retired in 1978 and started taking art instructions and spent many happy hours at her easel and graced friends and family with her paintings.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Frederick J. Deutsch. Also, her three brothers, Roland, Paul and Floyd Hammer, and a sister Mildred Garries.
She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Deutsch Smith (Larry) of Flower Mound, Texas, three grandchildren; Michael Smith (Kimberly) of Erie, Kelly Smith Whitney (Geoff) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Janet Smith Steuart (Andy) of Beaverdam, Va. Also, great-grandchildren: Kory Smith (Sandra), Kristen Smith, Max Whitney (Tianna), Samuel, Jackson, and Ben Whitney, Alyssa, Abigail, Alexander, and Aaron Steuart, and great-great-grandchildren Kayden, Corynne, and Jake.
A burial service will be held at Weis Library Cemetery on Thursday May 21 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Reed Senior Living, 227 W. 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16502 or to Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020