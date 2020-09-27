Hedwig "Aggie" Skowronski Krawiec, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family
Born in Erie, Pa. on February 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Zygmond Skowronski, who raised her and Jane Trypus.
More than anything mom loved her family, especially the big holiday gatherings that always ended with a couple games of Dice. She was an avid Ohio State football fan. For over 40 years she and dad would go to Columbus to see the Buckeyes play. She enjoyed traveling, especially our family vacations to Florida and Las Vegas.
She was known for making the best pierogies and czarnina. She loved Holy Trinity Church, helping to make golabki for Zabawa while she was still able. Mom loved the Lord and prayed the Holy Rosary daily.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, John C. Krawiec, daughter Joan Matos, granson Thomas Matos, granddaughter Mary Matos. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Lester Leszek, brothers Donnie Skowronski and Hank Skowronski, half-brothers Frank Trypus, Martin Trypus and Joseph Trypus, brothers-in-law Larry Krawiec (Dorothy), Casimier Krawiec (Nettie), and Albert Krawiec, as well as her sisters-in-law, Margaret Veit (Richard) and Terry Krawiec.
She is survived by her daughters Marie Leszek, Alice Flanagan (Brian), Debbie Scheiwer (Larry) and Pam Cassano (David), grandchildren Michael Matos, Richard Matos (Diana), Lori Thomas (David), Mark Leszek, Gregory Leszek (Alice), Naomi McQuaid, Kristy Conway (Eric), Scott Scheiwer (Vanessa), Eric Scheiwer (Katie), Tony Cassano (Robin), and Jason Cassano (Brittney). She is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way, two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, half-brothers Jack Trypus and Richard Trypus, half-sisters Betti Reichel and Helen Parker and sister-in-law Ann Taylor.
All our love and thanks to our sister Pam and her husband Dave for taking such good care of mom in her final years.
A private Funeral Mass was held at Holy Trinity Church with burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, Emmaus Soup Kitchen or a charity of your choice
Arrangements were handled by the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash Street, Erie.
