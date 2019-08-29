Home

Heidi Bashline


1960 - 2019
Heidi Bashline Obituary
Heidi Bashline, 58, formerly of Cranesville, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Edinboro Manor, where she had been residing. She was born October 11, 1960, in Kirksville, Mo., a daughter of Dr. David Bashline of Cranesville, and the late Mary Frances Deiter.

Heidi enjoyed coloring, watching TV, and she always had a smile on her face.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters, Amy Nulph and her husband, Eric, of Seminole, Fla., and Kate Podoll and her husband, Kurt, of Pinellas Park, Fla., and three nieces.

Funeral arrangements are being handled privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West County Paramedics, 6852 Meadville Road, Girard, PA 16417, or to any fire department of one's choice. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is assisting the family. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019
