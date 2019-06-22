|
Helen A. Pherrin Vaughn, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie, on October 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Myron Samuel and Esther Mae Conner Pherrin.
Helen graduated from Millcreek High School.
She owned and operated Helen's Hideaway for several years, where she sold and also taught lessons on how to make pottery. She also worked for the Millcreek School District as a bus driver and at Yates Plastics Company.
Helen was very talented and artistic. Her ceramics had been shown on several national magazine covers. She was very active and spent a lot of her time volunteering at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home doing Bingo. She was named Volunteer of the Year for the State of Pennsylvania by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #470 in 2008. Helen was also a Gold Star Mother of the Women's Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Vaughn, three sons, John M. Vaughn, who was killed in Vietnam, David M. Vaughn and Gerald L. Vaughn and a sister, Mary Ellen Leech.
She is survived by four children, Clifford, Linda, Raymond and Randy Vaughn, as well as by two grandchildren, Michael and Jessica Vaughn. She is further survived by two sisters, Emily Peterson and Esther Marie Pherrin and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Inc., 400 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, Attn: Erie Office, in memory of Helen Vaughn.
