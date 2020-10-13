1/1
Helen A. Susi
1929 - 2020
Helen Ann (Orsini) Susi, 90, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Toronto, Ohio, on November 11, 1929, daughter to the late Nunzio and Vincenza (Salvatore) Orsini.

She worked as a Support Officer at the Erie County Court House for many years.

Helen enjoyed playing bocce in several local leagues. She was also renowned for her cooking and baking, especially her lasagna, carrot cake, and cookies. She provided cookies for countless weddings and holiday gatherings over the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan A. Susi; as well as by her siblings, Victor Orsini and Theresa Sabatino.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Johanna M. Susi (Gerald Householder) of Anaheim Hills, Calif., Jeannine M. Susi of Long Beach, Calif., and Christina L. Susi of Drexel Hill, Pa.; her sons, Dr. Joseph A. Susi of Wattsburg, Pa. and Dan W. Susi (Shelly M. Sharp) of Erie; a sister, Antoinette Orsini of Toronto, Ohio; her grandchild, Gianna T. Susi; her step-granddaughter, Lesley Householder; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday at St. Stephens RC Church, 1237 West 21st Street at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. on the funeral home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome.

Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities, Inc., 429 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504 www.eriercd.org" target="_blank">(www.eriercd.org).

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
