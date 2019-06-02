|
Helen B. Hadzega, 86, of North East, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on January 27, 1933, in Findley Lake, N.Y., a daughter of the late Gabriel and Dorothy Gorski Homoki.
Prior to her retirement, she had worked at Eureka Electrical Products and Welch Foods, both in North East. She was a longtime member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph Club in North East and the North East Athletic Club. Helen loved reading her Bible, working in her vegetable and flower gardens and sewing. She enjoyed playing her harmonica and a good game of darts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Hadzega in 1980, her daughter, Jennifer Lea Hadzega, her son, John William Hadzega and a sister, Rosalie Cobb.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Diana Green of North East and her sister, Jean Van Epps of Georgia. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of her family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Bowers Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019