Helen Bickerstaff Bennett Donachy went to be with the Lord October 29, 2020. She was born February 4, 1926, the daughter of James and Francis (Cole) Bickerstaff.
She graduated the 10th grade, and after graduation she worked at Welch's in North East and the Den Resturant in Erie. Helen married Arnold Bennett on October 26, 1944, they were married 42 years. Arnold died December 31, 1986.
Together they raised six children; four sons, Keith (Kit) Bennett of Erie, Kenneth (Pat-deceased) Bennett of Erie, Harry (Gail) Bennett of Watertown, Tenn., Jeff (Rita) Bennett of Union City, two daughters, Laura (1952) died at birth, and Debra (Bruce) Mosher of Corry.
Helen and Arnold raised their children on "The Bennett Family Homestead" in Union City. Family and friends gathered there every Sunday for dinner. Sunday dinners were special and there was always room for one more at their table. Helen was a wonderuful Christian wife and mother.
She was a member of the Lincolnville Baptist Church and the Union City Senior Center.
On 8-12-89, she married Jordan Donachy of Mill Village and they were married 23 years. Helen left behind two stepdaughters, Judy Donachy Pontious and Diane Donachy Furman and four stepgrandchildren. Jordan died May 16, 2012.
Helen is also survived by ten grandchildren, Wendy Hanas and Matt Bennett of Erie, Scott Bennett of Cochranton, Cyndi Vaught, Amy Armstead, Amanda Edwards and Seth Bennett, all of Tennessee and Marcus Mosher, Dustin Mosher and Kimberly Mosher, all of Corry.
Helen is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addtion to her grandchildren she is also survived by a brother-in-law, Donald Gertson.
She was preceded in death by her four sisters Nellie Edwards, Betty Papotnik, Isabelle Kuneman, and Shirley Gertson.
A private burial will be observed and her final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com
.
The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.