Helen Blaszczyk Mikolajczak, age 97, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Home, East.
She was born in Erie, on May 21, 1922, a daughter of the late Roman Blaszczyk and Sophia (Zielinski) Blaszczyk.
Helen was a 1941 graduate of East High School and was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. Helen was a quiet, loving presence for her family. She loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. Helen was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and always remembered seeing her Cubbies play at Wrigley Field. She enjoyed playing bingo, crossword puzzles and trips to the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, who passed away in 1996; three sisters, Irene Wasielewski, Stella Jaworowicz and Jennie Kalista; and three brothers, John Blaszczyk, Roman Blaszczyk, and Chester Blazek.
She is survived by three daughters, Valerie Bukowski, of Erie, Debra Koenig and husband Richard, of Denver, Colo., and Donna Mikolajczak, of Erie; one sister-in-law, Barbara Wawrzyniak, of Erie; and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Bukowski and his partner, Andrew Beyer, James Bukowski, Leigh Bukowski and her husband, Anthony Campbell, and Kristen Pincus and her husband, Gabe. Also surviving is one great-grandchild, Owen Pincus.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie, on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, on Monday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jason Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Home, East for their loving care throughout Helen's long Alzheimer's journey.
Memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503, or to the James E. Mantyla Benevolent Care Fund at St. Mary's Home East, 607 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
