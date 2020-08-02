1/2
Helen Carcic Michalak
1935 - 2020
Together Again

Helen Carcic Michalak, age 85, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born in Erie, on April 25, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Racz) Carcic.

Helen worked for many years in the banking industry, retiring from National City in 1998. She was a longtime member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed knitting, sewing and playing the lottery.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alois J. Michalak in 2012 and many stepsisters and brothers who passed long ago.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Michalak) O'Sullivan and her husband John O'Sullivan (FDNY Firefighter) of New York.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, August 4th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In accordance with CDC Covid-19 guidelines, facial coverings are required and safe social distancing must be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Amsterdog Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1062, New York, NY 10274 amsterdog.org" target="_blank">(amsterdog.org), or the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
