Helen Clark Delp, age 89, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, on November 25, 1929, daughter of the late Russell and Mary Harris Clark.
Helen was a member of First Assembly of God Church. She was employed at Van de Kamp's Fish Co. for ten years until her retirement in 1989. Prior to that, she was employed at Jiffy's Food in North East.
Helen was a member of the Wesley Keenagers.
Helen is survived by her husband, Robert F. Delp; and one daughter, Barbara Telford (James) of Destin, Fla.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Geddes, and Mary Dougan; and five brothers, George, Westbrook, Russell, Ruben and Robert Clark.
Friends may attend a Graveside Service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Erie County Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Matt Guentner. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019