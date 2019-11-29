|
|
Ms. Helen D. Kenner, age 42 of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. Born on June 12, 1977, she was the daughter of Juanita Kenner. Ms. Kenner attended East High School. She worked as a medical assistant and numerous other jobs to provide for her family. She was a member of Rehoboth Temple Church. She loved the Steelers, but most of all loved being a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Kenner is survived by her children, Layshawn Kenner, Shakara Kenner, Marquis Kenner and Jaylin Arrington; four grandchildren, two brothers, Marcus & Christopher Kenner, one sister Melissa Kenner, and her aunt Marcella Kenner, as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ms. Kenner is preceded in death by her grandparents Irvin & Helen Kenner, uncle, Darrel Kenner, aunt Darlene Kenner and special cousin Barnetta Deboe.
Friends will be received on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 101 German St., Erie where services will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Erie. Arrangements are being handled by Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie. Please send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2019