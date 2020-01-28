|
Helen E. Ozechoski, age 87, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born in Butler, Pa., on May 10, 1932 a daughter of the late, Arthur and Helen (Murrin) Megan.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Ozechoski in 2006.
Helen retired from Kaufmanns Department Store, where she was an assistant manager. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace and St. Julia Catholic Church. She was also very involved with Church Women United.
She is survived by her four children, James Ozechoski, Thomas (Tamara) Ozechoski, John (AJ) Ozechoski and Mary Ozechoski and her partner Jacqueline Hodes; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jacob Ozechoski and two great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church 2401 West 38th St. on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Butler, Pa.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mount St. Benedict Monastery, 6101 E. Lake Rd. Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 28, 2020