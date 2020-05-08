|
Helen Eleanor (Stachyra) Felice, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie East. Helen was born in Erie, on May 29, 1928, to the late Kajetan and Teofila (Strawinska) Stachyra.
Helen graduated from East High School, worked at General Electric, and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, decorator, and cleaner. She made hundreds of rosaries, loved to crochet, read, do crossword puzzles and garden. She also delivered Meals on Wheels with her sister Mary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph N. Felice whom she married on May 14, 1949, five brothers: John, Stanley, Joseph, Charles and Leo Stachera, and three sisters: Mary Foerster, Genevieve Chiappazzi and Charlotte Marcoline.
She is survived by her beloved sons: Mark Felice (significant other Barbara Teague) of Lexington, Ky. and Joseph Felice (Karen) of Erie, seven grandchildren: Andrew, Jordan, Matthew, Paul, Peter, Mario and Maria, six great-grandchildren: Salvatore, Isiah, Ryan, Marcella, Isabella and Chiara, and four sisters-in-law: Florence Stachera and Annette Schaal, both of Erie, Anne Mae Ulbrich of Miami, Fla. and Rene Felice of Washington. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive.
A private funeral mass will be held for the family at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
