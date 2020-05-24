Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Yager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth Yager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Elizabeth Yager Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Yager, age 81, of Erie and formerly of Centerville, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Western Reserve Healthcare & Rehab Center. She was born on August 7, 1938 in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late Geza and Elinore Staskiewicz Yager.

Helen worked for the Barber National Institute and participated in their Supported Living Program. She enjoyed her work and was proud to have cleaned the offices of Dr. Gertrude Barber and Dr. John Barber. She was a member of St. James RC Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Felix Yager; a brother-in-law, Julius Farkas and a niece, Suzanne Farkas Haynes along with a great-niece and great-nephew.

Helen is survived by her three sisters; Eleanor Mary St. John and her husband Milo of Live Oak, Fla.; Phoebe M. Farkas of San Jacinto, Calif., and Olga Eva Hellmann and her husband Joseph of Erie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private with burial in Sunny Side Cemetery, Centerville, Pa. A Memorial Mass at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. James McCormick as celebrant will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -