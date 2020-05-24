|
Helen Elizabeth Yager, age 81, of Erie and formerly of Centerville, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Western Reserve Healthcare & Rehab Center. She was born on August 7, 1938 in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late Geza and Elinore Staskiewicz Yager.
Helen worked for the Barber National Institute and participated in their Supported Living Program. She enjoyed her work and was proud to have cleaned the offices of Dr. Gertrude Barber and Dr. John Barber. She was a member of St. James RC Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Felix Yager; a brother-in-law, Julius Farkas and a niece, Suzanne Farkas Haynes along with a great-niece and great-nephew.
Helen is survived by her three sisters; Eleanor Mary St. John and her husband Milo of Live Oak, Fla.; Phoebe M. Farkas of San Jacinto, Calif., and Olga Eva Hellmann and her husband Joseph of Erie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private with burial in Sunny Side Cemetery, Centerville, Pa. A Memorial Mass at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. James McCormick as celebrant will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020