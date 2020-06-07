Helen F. (Gresh) Bell
Helen F. (Gresh) Bell, age 93, of Millcreek passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was a daughter of the late George A. and Frances (Lasota) Gresh.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert D. "Shorty" Bell, and brothers, George Gersh, Jr., William Gresh, Thomas Gresh, and Edward Gresh.

Helen is survived by her siblings, James Gresh, wife Jenny, Catherine Pavolka, husband John, Betty Sabol and Susan Crawford, husband Robert, and many nieces and nephews.

Services are private for her family with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509, or to The Spirit of Medjugorje, P.O. Box 6614, Erie, Pennsylvania 16512.

Helen wanted to thank her caregivers, family, friends including Kathy R., Cathy C., Marge F., Rosanna K., Kitty W., Patty H., Andy F., and June F., as well as Rich K., Gert B., and Stacey B. from VNA Hospice for the wonderful care and love they provided.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
