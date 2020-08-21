Helen G. (Holton) Bensink, 90, of Clymer, N.Y., died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Corry Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born September 3, 1929, in Corry, Pa., to Harry and Bernice (Chapman) Holton.
She was a longtime member of the Clymer Hill Reformed Church, where she served as the Junior Department Superintendent of the church and also taught Bible School. Helen was involved with Release Time for the elementary students of Clymer Central School and was a "grandma" to many young students in the Wee Care Christian Preschool. A creative writer, Helen wrote for the Chautauqua News and the Sentinel News under the name of Granny's Greetings. Also active in the community, she was a member of the Clymer Volunteer Fire Department Woman's Auxiliary and a member of the Corry Memorial Hospital Woman's Auxiliary. She worked at the Pleasant Valley Industries in Clymer, and then at Matco Tools in Lakewood, N.Y., as a welder for ten years. Helen enjoyed playing the piano, camping, western style square dancing, and roller skating.
On June 5, 1948 Helen married her loving husband, Harold E. Bensink, who passed away in February, 2011.
Together they enjoyed spending time with their family: their son, Brian (Terri) Bensink of Clymer and three daughters, Lynnette (Clare) Butts of Munroe Falls, Ohio, Connie (William) Peters of North East, Pa., and Wendy Heslink of Dunkirk, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Christopher and Adam Butts, Tera Sprague, Kimberly Strickland, Jesse Christensen, Samantha Clark, and Thomas Heslink; and 13 great-grandchildren: Anoush and Oliver Sprague, Katrien, Kiera and Marshall Strickland, Kyla, Kennedy, Austin and Michael Butts, Derrick, Willow and Freya Christensen, and Jayden Clark. Helen is also survived by two half-sisters: Harriett Fralick of Bemus Point, N.Y. and Shirley Gallenstein of Dover, Ky.; and a half-brother, George Holton of Jamestown, N.Y.
Besides her parents, Harry Holton and Beatrice Fried and her husband, Harold E. Bensink, Helen was predeceased by a son, Scott Bensink; her brother, Robert Holton; and her stepmother, Hazel Fralick.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Holland Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Clymer Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Clymer, NY 14724, or the Clymer Hill Reformed Church, 8441 Ravlin Hill Road, Clymer, NY 14724. Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home, Clymer, N.Y.
