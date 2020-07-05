1/1
Helen (Urbanek) Gatenby
Helen (Urbanek) Gatenby, 96, of Fayetteville, N.Y., formerly of Erie, passed away on July 2nd.

Helen volunteered at St. Luke's Church, Second Harvest Food Bank, EmergyCare Headquarters, and the 911 Call Center. She enjoyed exercising, playing bridge, and word searches.

Helen was preceded in death by husband, Lorne; sister, Mary; and brother, John.

Surviving are children, Robert (Abby), Noreen (Tom) Linnemann, and Richard (Angie); grandchildren, Jordan, Julia, John, and Mary; several great-grandchildren; and niece and nephew, Barbara and Jack Drexler.

Calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be held in Fayetteville, N.Y. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8th at Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum, 6000 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie.

For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
EATON - TUBBS: Fayetteville Chapel
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
