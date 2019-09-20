|
Helen I. Bundy Moyer, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Hazen, Pa., on March 17, 1935, daughter of the late Dorsey and Sophie Bundy.
Helen was a very active member for the past 60 years at the Erie Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was gifted in coloring and appreciated all the bright colors. She was a mother to many and a grandmother to many more. Everyone called Helen "Grandma." She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her daughters, discovering new locations every year.
Helen is survived by three daughters, Debra Jones (David), Diane Pondel (Stephen), and Dana Kosiorek (Greg); two sisters, Marie Tami, and Judy Wymer; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Moyer, whom she married on August 13, 1955 and who passed away on July 4, 1996; four brothers, Edward, Kenneth, Harold and Leonard Bundy; and two sisters, Florence Wheiler and an infant sister, Norma Bundy.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Erie Seventh Day Adventist Church, 190 Hunter Willis Road, on Sunday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jason Dietz. At the service, to honor Helen, please come dressed in bright colors. Interment was held at Spring Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
