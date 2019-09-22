Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Jendrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen I. Jendrock


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen I. Jendrock Obituary
Helen I. Jendrock, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie on December 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jaglowski Jendrock.

Helen graduated from Academy High School in 1945 and went on to work at General Electric as an executive secretary for the engineering department for 35 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Helen loved baseball and football and enjoyed traveling with the G.E. retiree group. She was a G.C.S. Club member where she would bowl. Helen's family will remember her as "Our Lovable Grumpy".

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Marian Jendrock, Dolores Kemp and Blanche Jendrock; her two brothers, Robert and Richard Jendrock; and her nephew, Ray Kemp.

Survivors include her sister, Terry Jendrock, of Erie; her nieces and nephews, Gail Nelson, Linda Lybrook, Bob Jendrock, Nancy Cherim, Thomas Jendrock, Eric Jendrock, Amy Curley and Jayne Bryne; and several great nieces and nephews.

Services were private and entombment is in Calvary Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, say a little prayer for Helen. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now