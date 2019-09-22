|
Helen I. Jendrock, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie on December 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jaglowski Jendrock.
Helen graduated from Academy High School in 1945 and went on to work at General Electric as an executive secretary for the engineering department for 35 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Helen loved baseball and football and enjoyed traveling with the G.E. retiree group. She was a G.C.S. Club member where she would bowl. Helen's family will remember her as "Our Lovable Grumpy".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Marian Jendrock, Dolores Kemp and Blanche Jendrock; her two brothers, Robert and Richard Jendrock; and her nephew, Ray Kemp.
Survivors include her sister, Terry Jendrock, of Erie; her nieces and nephews, Gail Nelson, Linda Lybrook, Bob Jendrock, Nancy Cherim, Thomas Jendrock, Eric Jendrock, Amy Curley and Jayne Bryne; and several great nieces and nephews.
Services were private and entombment is in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, say a little prayer for Helen. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019