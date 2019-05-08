Helen J. Weir, age 95, passed away peacefully, at her home in Erie, on May 4th.



She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 31, 1923, to William and Katherine McMahon.



Helen was a graduate of Catholic University. She was proud to have served as a nurse in World War II with the rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After living in New Jersey and Kentucky, Helen and her husband James moved to Erie in 1973. For 25 years, she enjoyed her job as a social worker at St. Vincent's Hospital. Helen loved to travel, whether it involved visiting Paris with her husband or later touring Texas and California with her children. She had a great sense of humor and was an avid reader. Helen was a dedicated sports fan who loved watching football games and golf matches. Helen was an independent person who traveled to California on her own in her nineties and visited Houston just last August. She continued her weekly trips to the grocery store with her son-in-law until last month.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James V. Weir, who died on January 1, 2004. Her two sisters, Mary Salamenta and Joan Himmelsbach also preceded her in death.



She leaves behind her four children, Katherine Annandale of Houston, Margaret Weir of Providence, R.I. (Nick Ziegler), James V. Weir, Jr. of Houston (Susan), and Tia Irwin of Erie (Darrin); six grandchildren, Debbie Greco (Jameson), Leslie Porter (Travis), Lynn Riazzi, James Weir III (Vanessa), Jarrod Weir, and Jason Weir; three step-grandchildren, John Max Irwin, Colleen Riordan, and Keith Borst; and six great-grandchildren, Brian, Tiffany, Brayden Albert, Landon, Dylan, and Kinsley.



Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be private.



