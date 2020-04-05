|
Helen Kay (Buttnelly) Wroblewski, of Wattsburg, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on April 1, 2020, after a brave battle with scleroderma. Helen was born on February 21, 1949 to the late Charles J. Buttnelly and Jennie Gertrude (Etzweiler) Buttnelly.
She graduated from Academy High School, class of 1967. She worked at Grant's, the Boston Store and Horne's at the West Erie Plaza until she married the love of her life, Joseph R. Wroblewski. She helped him on their farm and worked at Colt Station Restaurant and Joe's Auto Parts as a secretary, and later helped sell and mount tires alongside her husband. She took care of him until his death on July 4, 2017. They enjoyed farming, raising donkeys, gardening, horse racing, bowling and traveling. Helen also liked to paint, sew, knit and make homemade gifts for the family. She loved all of her family and friends. She was kind and caring to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for her gentle and thoughtful personality.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert C. Buttnelly in 1960 at the age of 13; a stepdaughter, Patricia Snyder; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Helen is survived by her stepdaughter, Jacquelyn (Paul) Wroblewski-Shaffer, stepsons Joseph A. (Beatrice) Wroblewski, David (Peggy) Wroblewsk and John (Denise) Wroblewski; grandchildren, Patricia Holden, Christine Holden, Robin (Charles) Heid, Alex (Samantha Hayes) Miller, Nicole (Michael Bakhos) Miller, Joseph A. (Courtney) Wroblewski, Jeanette (James) Koper, Melinda (Greg) Kinnear, James (Sonya) Wroblewski, Major Michael (Michelle) Wroblewski, David (Leah) Wroblewski, Jonathan Wroblewski, Rachel (Jay) Palker, Anthony Yingling, Adam Yingling and Emily Yingling; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; and also her sisters-in-law, Lucy Colli and Rita Wroblewski.
Pray for peace and the end of hatred in the world.
Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Private interment will be held at St. Matthias Cemetery in Clymer, N.Y.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch.
Donations can be made to Shriner's, St. Jude, animal shelters or charities of one's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
