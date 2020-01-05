|
Helen (Heil) Kiehlmeier, age 91, of Erie, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie, on March 25, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Bertha (Schwab) Heil.
For many years, she was a legal secretary at both the Quinn Law Firm and Susmarski Law Firm.
She was the widow of Eugene Kiehlmeier, and in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Kiehlmeier and a brother, Ralph Heil.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Kiehlmeier, Frankton, Ind., and Brian Kiehlmeier, wife Constance "Connie," Erie; two daughters, Susan "Sue" Custer, husband Joseph "Pidge," North East, and Cheryl Deschamps, husband Robert, Santee, Calif.; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marian Bruinix, Bloomingburg, N.Y.
Services were private and under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, with burial in Trinity Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020