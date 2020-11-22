"Carried away on the wings of Butterflies and Angels"
Helen L. Black, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Elmwood Gardens.
She was born in Canadohta Lake, on January 29, 1927, daughter of the late George and Anna (Fojtik) Polach. She was a 1949 graduate of the South Side Hospital School of Nursing. Helen was a Registered Nurse who worked at Union City Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, and Erie Osteopathic Hospital (Millcreek Hospital). She served as a Pennsylvania State Inspector of Nursing Homes, psychiatric and mental disability facilities.
She was a member of the Our Lady of Mercy Church in Harborcreek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest G. Black; daughter Nancy Naples, five sisters, Kathryn Tilletson, Anna Pollock, Rose Thomas, Josephine Sheldon and Marion Wickwire; and two brothers, George and Frank.
She is survived by one son, Ernest G. Black, II; one daughter, Ann Haller and her husband Jeff. She is further survived by five granddaughters, Amy Wheaton and her husband Chris, Sherry Truskolaski and her husband James, Jennifer Norwood and her husband Justin, Jessica and Lauren Black; five great-grandchildren, Sam, Cooper, Marin, Luke and Talon. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Private Inurnment will be in Whispering Pines Cremation Garden.
Memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Mercy Building Fund, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
