Helen L. Camp, age 90, of Erie, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was born November 28, 1929, in Erie, a daughter of the late Henry F. and Mary E. (Mayme) Schroeder Sedler.
Helen was a 1947 graduate of Academy High School.
She worked as teacher's aide for the Erie School District at Jefferson and Irving Schools. She also worked for Erie Resistor for five years.
She was a member of the former Cascade United Methodist Church, where she helped with the food Cupboard and also the Hamilton P.T.A. She did volunteer work at the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Her hobbies included cross-stitch and spending time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Camp in 1998; an infant son in 1956; two brothers, Harry and Henry Sedler; and two sisters, Norma Gathers and Irene Bird.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Susan Kolson of Erie; a son, Robert Camp and his wife Catherine of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Jessica Franklin and her husband Elliott, Ryan Camp and Hailey Camp; three great-grandchildren, DeAndre, Anthony, and Cayden; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 West 21st St., Erie. Burial is at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr. Erie, PA 16501 or a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020