Helen L. Hamilton, age 88, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Manchester Commons. Born in Conneaut, Ohio, on November 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Shack) Bristol.
Helen graduated from Albion High School and Edinboro State College and taught English in Albion before raising a family. She was a founding and longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Peace Church where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, the 7 o'clock mass group, and volunteered for many Church activities over the years.
She was a longtime poll worker in the Millcreek 8th District at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sterrettania Rd. Helen enjoyed card playing and participated in her monthly card club. She looked forward to daily games of rummy with her daughter and caregiver, Kathy, and she usually won. Helen will be remembered as a mild mannered and spiritual woman who rarely complained.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dorson Hamilton in 2018; a daughter, Ann Billak; and her brother, Lt. Col. (Ret.) William P. Bristol.
Survivors include her two daughters, Gayle Straub, husband Gary, of South Carolina and Kathy Hamilton of Millcreek; four grandchildren, Carrie Childers, husband Jarrod, Amanda Byrdic, husband Josh, Rachel Fatica, husband Alex, and Alex Billak; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday, September 12th from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. Entombment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thanks goes to all the caring staff members, especially Ari, Marie and Ashley, who touched her life during her stay at Manchester Commons.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern PA, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
