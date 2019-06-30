|
Helen Louise (Smock) Caldwell, age 91, formerly of Albion, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Helen was born on October 26, 1927 in Albion, Pa., the daughter of the late Arnold Smock and Velma Robertson Smock.
She was a 1945 graduate of Albion High School.
Helen was the devoted wife of the late Robert Lee Caldwell and mother of the late Cheryl Caldwell Pavkov.
Helen was most happy when she was outdoors in her flower gardens, playing golf, bowling with her friends, or just sitting on her front porch visiting with her neighbors, friends, and family. Helen cherished any opportunity to be around family and friends.
Helen was very active in her hometown. She was a member of Eastern Star, 51 Club, and Albion Garden Club, an Albion Fair Volunteer, in addition to volunteering for many community and civic causes during her life there. Helen was also a lifelong member of Albion Grace United Methodist Church. She will be missed deeply by all those who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by her two sons Jeffrey (Denise) Caldwell of Fountain Hills, Arizona and Bradley (Yvonne) Caldwell of Duncanville, Texas, four grandsons Scott (Laura) Price of Fincastle, Virginia, Todd (Malinda) Price of Williamsburg, Virginia, Ryan Caldwell of Portland, Oregon and Joseph Caldwell of Phoenix, Arizona, four great-grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Carleigh of Williamsburg, Va. and Nicholus of Fincastle, Va., her beloved sister Maxine Peckham of Albion, Pennsylvania, and her beloved brother Howard Smock of Albion, Pennsylvania. In addition, she is survived my many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Scottsdale Memory Care and Phoenician Hospice for their kind care and support.
Messinger Mortuary of Fountain Hills, Arizona is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held for Helen at the Grace United Methodist Church in Albion, Pa. at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Albion Volunteer Fire Department, 19 Smock Ave., Albion, Pennsylvania 16401, or to the Albion Public Library, 111 East Pearl Street, Albion, Pennsylvania 16401.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019