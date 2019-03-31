|
|
Helen M. Armbruster, age 90, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Ball Pavilion. She resided in Lawrence Park for many years.
Helen was born in Erie, on December 19, 1928, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Sucharski.
She graduated from Academy High School in Erie. After graduation, Helen worked at General Electric where she met her husband John W. Armbruster, and was married to him for 66 years prior to his passing in 2016. She also worked at the First National Bank in Lawrence Park for many years. Helen and John encouraged, supported and attended their children's and grandchildren's sporting events, which in later years, included their family's stock car racing team.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Kathy Haupt and her husband Gary of Albion, PA and Mary Ann Brown and her husband Tom of Lawrence Park; and four sons, John A. "Jack" Armbruster and his wife Janet of Lawrence Park, Dan Armbruster and his wife Debbie of Harborcreek, James K. Armbruster and his wife Rosie of Chardon, Ohio, and Robert Armbruster and his wife Joy of Greene Township. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Sucharski and her sister Clara Snider.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Brevillier Village for all of their loving care of Helen.
Friends and family are all invited to a celebration of Helen's life in a Funeral Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Lawrence Park on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Ave., is handling funeral arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Rd., Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019