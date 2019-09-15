|
Helen M. (Garlow) Corcoran passed away peacefully, at Forestview/Springhill, on September 10, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Erie, Pa., on July 25, 1927.
After the death of her mother, Marguerite (Garlow) Adams, when Helen was only 8 years old, she went to live with her maternal grandparents, Andrew and Harriet Garlow, and was later adopted by them.
Helen graduated from East High School in 1945, and went to work at the Boston Store as a clerk. She also did some modeling for them and then went on to work at Kauffman's for many years.
While working at the Boston Store, she was introduced to Leo Corcoran by his sister Winnie, who was Helen's friend. It was love at first sight. They met in November, were engaged on Valentine's Day and were married on May 1, 1948. They shared 64 wonderful years together before Leo's passing on October 28, 2012. They were truly soulmates.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother, her paternal grandparents, her husband and also her only sibling, a brother Robert J. Adams, Jr.
She is survived by her only child Jane L. (Corcoran) Raymond and her husband Ronald L. of Erie and two granddaughters Valerie A. Staley (Bart) of Chambersburg, Pa. and Michelle Raymond of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also a great-grandmother to Quinn and Liam Staley of Chambersburg, Pa.
Special thanks goes out to the Springhill Living Community / Oakview and Forestview staff for the outstanding care they provided for my mother over the last four and a half years. Also, special thanks goes to Asera Care Hospice.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Monday September 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Harry Johns, III officiating. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019