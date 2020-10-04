Helen M. Gwin Seltzer, 79, of Union City, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Corry Manor. She was born in Union City, on April 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Hazel E. Hill Gwin, Sr.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Arthur and a sister, Ruth I. Gwin.
Helen is survived by her six children: Yvonne (Steve) Schetter of Corry, Yvette Lesser and Jim Thomas of Union City, Steve (Sheri) Thomas of Wattsburg, Bill (Stephanie) Ossa of Lawrenceburg, Ky. and George (Grace) Ossa of Canadohta Lake, three brothers: Mike Gwen and Charles (Ellen) Gwen, Jr., both of Rogersville, Tenn. and John Gwin of Titusville; five sisters: Marjorie (Robert) Shreffler of Townville, Patricia (Richard) Patten of Bernards Bay, N.Y., Diana Lillie of Springcreek, Dorothy (Robert) Butcher of Bear Lake, Pa. and Cindy Gwin of Titusville; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, on Tuesday, October 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Service, with Rev. Larry Schoenfield, will be private for the family.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union City Public Library, Stranahan Street, Union City, PA 16438.
