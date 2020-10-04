1/1
Helen M. Gwin Seltzer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Gwin Seltzer, 79, of Union City, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Corry Manor. She was born in Union City, on April 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Hazel E. Hill Gwin, Sr.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Arthur and a sister, Ruth I. Gwin.

Helen is survived by her six children: Yvonne (Steve) Schetter of Corry, Yvette Lesser and Jim Thomas of Union City, Steve (Sheri) Thomas of Wattsburg, Bill (Stephanie) Ossa of Lawrenceburg, Ky. and George (Grace) Ossa of Canadohta Lake, three brothers: Mike Gwen and Charles (Ellen) Gwen, Jr., both of Rogersville, Tenn. and John Gwin of Titusville; five sisters: Marjorie (Robert) Shreffler of Townville, Patricia (Richard) Patten of Bernards Bay, N.Y., Diana Lillie of Springcreek, Dorothy (Robert) Butcher of Bear Lake, Pa. and Cindy Gwin of Titusville; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, on Tuesday, October 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Service, with Rev. Larry Schoenfield, will be private for the family.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union City Public Library, Stranahan Street, Union City, PA 16438.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warthman Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Warthman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved