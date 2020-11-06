Helen M. Prizinsky, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 1, 1926, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Katula Wozniak.
Helen was a Class of 1944 graduate of East High School. She worked at Erie Technological Products and retired from there after more than 25 years of service.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She loved baking, particularly her holiday nut rolls. Helen also enjoyed traveling including taking her grandchildren on travel adventures. She more than anything, loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Prizinsky, four brothers, Michael, Stanley, John and Paul Wozniak and five sisters, Stella Novak, Catherine Bernik, Ann DiLoreto, Josephine Nagle and Sophie Goetz.
She is survived by her six children, Jack (Linda Hetrick) Prizinsky, Carol Prizinsky, Karen Prizinsky, Mark (Debbie Wolff) Prizinsky, Paul Prizinsky and David Prizinsky, four grandchildren, Tami, Renee, Mary and Paul, and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Shane and Grace and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Raymond W. Hahn officiating.
Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Michelle from the Voices of Independence and the LECOM Health Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County hospice workers especially, Kathy, Stacey and their team for the wonderful care they provided to Helen.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc., Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, or to the LECOM Health Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Boulevard, Erie, PA 16506.
