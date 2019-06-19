Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch
845 E. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Helen M. Stahlman


Helen M. Stahlman Obituary
Helen M. Stahlman, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in McKees Rocks, Pa., on September 15, 1953, she was a daughter of the late William Reeher and Edith Flook.

Helen enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, and going to the casino. She also liked watching sci-fi on TV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother.

She is survived by two daughters, Rochelle Groner, and Marianne Reeher, both of Erie; two sons, Michael Stahlman, of Arizona, and Bruce Stahlman, wife Beckey, of Erie; two sisters, Linda Baxter, and Elaine Godel; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Family and close friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019
