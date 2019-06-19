|
|
Helen M. Stahlman, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in McKees Rocks, Pa., on September 15, 1953, she was a daughter of the late William Reeher and Edith Flook.
Helen enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, and going to the casino. She also liked watching sci-fi on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Rochelle Groner, and Marianne Reeher, both of Erie; two sons, Michael Stahlman, of Arizona, and Bruce Stahlman, wife Beckey, of Erie; two sisters, Linda Baxter, and Elaine Godel; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Family and close friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019