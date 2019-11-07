|
Helen Machinski Samulewski, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born in Erie, on November 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Stanley and Waleria Waskiewicz Machinski.
Helen worked as a cook at the St. Peter Cathedral rectory and was a member of Mt. Calvary Catholic Church. Helen enjoyed life and especially loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Samulewski; two sons, Daniel Samulewski, in infancy, and Christopher Samulewski; four brothers, Hank, Leo, Alfred, and Raymond Machinski; and two sisters, Josie Wawrzyniak and Frances Pakulski.
Survivors include one son, Dennis Samulewski and his wife, Janet, of Sacramento, Calif.; five grandchildren, Daniel Samulewski (Tamra), Pat Samulewski (Ashley), Amy Nygren (Darrell), Melissa Bessenbacher, and Ann Marie Samulewski; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Chester of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
