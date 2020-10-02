Helen Mae Barstow Shreve, 92, of Union City, Pa., peacefully passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Helen was born in Union City, a daughter of the late Barrett E. and Ruth I. Barstow.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Barstow; and her husband, of 68 years, E. Wilson Shreve, who was her high school sweetheart and whom she married in Union City on November 1, 1947.
Helen was valedictorian of the Union City High School Class of 1946. Her career included various administrative and human resource positions, culminating with becoming treasurer/controller of Union City Chair Co., retiring from there in 1990.
She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Union City, and was a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star. Helen and Wilson were members of two local card clubs, one that lasted more than 30 years, and the other more than 50 years. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout North America during their retirement.
Helen's kindness and ability to see the good in all was her hallmark. She was happiest when surrounded by her loving family, or attending a church function.
Helen is survived by a son, James W. Shreve and his wife, Linda, of Union City; a daughter, Susan R. Hunter and her husband, Todd, of Union City; three grandsons, Benjamin J. Shreve and his wife, Amber, of Clarksville, Md., Aaron J. Shreve and his fiancé, Olga Lembersky, of Holly Ridge, N.C. and Elias G. Hunter of Union City; two great-granddaughters, Brooke N. and Quinn M. Shreve, of Clarksville, Md.; two brothers, Raymond Barstow and his wife, Beverly, of North Carolina and Kenneth Barstow of Wyoming; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The details will be announced as they become available, and are under the direction of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Union City.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 42 E. High St., Union City, PA 16438, or to the Union City Community Foundation in care of Earl M. Shreve Family Fund, P.O. Box 512, Union City, PA 16438.
