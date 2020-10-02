1/1
Helen Mae Barstow Shreve
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Mae Barstow Shreve, 92, of Union City, Pa., peacefully passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born in Union City, a daughter of the late Barrett E. and Ruth I. Barstow.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Barstow; and her husband, of 68 years, E. Wilson Shreve, who was her high school sweetheart and whom she married in Union City on November 1, 1947.

Helen was valedictorian of the Union City High School Class of 1946. Her career included various administrative and human resource positions, culminating with becoming treasurer/controller of Union City Chair Co., retiring from there in 1990.

She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Union City, and was a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star. Helen and Wilson were members of two local card clubs, one that lasted more than 30 years, and the other more than 50 years. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout North America during their retirement.

Helen's kindness and ability to see the good in all was her hallmark. She was happiest when surrounded by her loving family, or attending a church function.

Helen is survived by a son, James W. Shreve and his wife, Linda, of Union City; a daughter, Susan R. Hunter and her husband, Todd, of Union City; three grandsons, Benjamin J. Shreve and his wife, Amber, of Clarksville, Md., Aaron J. Shreve and his fiancé, Olga Lembersky, of Holly Ridge, N.C. and Elias G. Hunter of Union City; two great-granddaughters, Brooke N. and Quinn M. Shreve, of Clarksville, Md.; two brothers, Raymond Barstow and his wife, Beverly, of North Carolina and Kenneth Barstow of Wyoming; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The details will be announced as they become available, and are under the direction of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Union City.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 42 E. High St., Union City, PA 16438, or to the Union City Community Foundation in care of Earl M. Shreve Family Fund, P.O. Box 512, Union City, PA 16438.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Helen's Book of Memories online at www.WarrenGlennFH.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved