Helen Rose Schneider Alwens, 90, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home in Erie. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private service with burial in Erie Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Erik Young of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating. When it is safe to gather, the family will receive friends and celebrate Rose's life with a Memorial Service. The date and time will be announced.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2219 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020