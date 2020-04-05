Home

Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Helen Rose Schneider Alwens

Helen Rose Schneider Alwens Obituary
Helen Rose Schneider Alwens, 90, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home in Erie. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private service with burial in Erie Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Erik Young of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating. When it is safe to gather, the family will receive friends and celebrate Rose's life with a Memorial Service. The date and time will be announced.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2219 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. View the online obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
