Helen S. Szymanski Pluta, 93, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in South Carolina. She was born in Erie, on December 15, 1925, a daughter of the late August and Stella Golembieski Szymanski.
Helen enjoyed square dancing and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William A. Pluta; two brothers, John and Edmund Szymanski; and one sister, Sophie Euken.
Survivors include one son, Ronald J. Pluta and his wife, Joyce, of Alaska; one daughter, Jean Chunyo and her husband, Douglas, of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Mary Kay Pluta-Lanstra, Jason Pluta (Erika), Lori Beth Pluta, Alexander Murphy (Taline), Chelsea Tubbs (Aaron), Sierra Rumbold (Jared), and Sandor Chunyo; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services there at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019