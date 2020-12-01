1/2
Helen Watral Orlemanski
Helen Watral Orlemanski, age 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square.

She was born in Edinboro on August 25, 1919, and raised in Crossingville, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Lesko Watral.

Many people knew her as "Little Helen", especially while living at Grandview Manor. She was employed at GE, Ricardo's Restaurant, and The Apollo Restaurant. Helen was a member of Mount Calvary R.C. Church and the Senior Group. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, listening to Polka music on the radio and watching Judge Judy.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Orlemanski; three brothers, Michael, George and Steve Watral; and four sisters, Mary Rawa, Mildred Gessler, Anna Andersen and Rose Banaszek. Survivors include two sons, Raymond Orlemanski (Barbara) of Erie and Dennis Orlemanski (Debra) of Bluffton, S.C.; one daughter, Judith Wear (Mark) of Erie; five grandchildren, Paul, Renee, Julie, Katie and Robbie; one great-grandchild, Maya; and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing hours will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Mt Calvary Catholic Church, with Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary R.C. Church, 2022 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
