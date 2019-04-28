Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church
2816 Elmwood Ave.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Grande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Comtesse Stent Grande


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene Comtesse Stent Grande Obituary
Helene Comtesse Stent Grande joined eternity on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Helene was born in Erie on January 5, 1947 the daughter of the late Albert A. Stent and Janice A. McCartney Stent.

Helene was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School class on 1964. She earned an Associate's Degree in Specialized Business from Erie Business Center; a BA in English with a concentration in literature from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; and an MA in Liberal Studies with a concentration in world literature from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She served as a member and past president of the Erie County Public Library Advisory Board, and was a member and judge for the Erie County Poet Laureate Initiative. She was an essay scorer for the Academic Sports League and the United States Academic Decathlon. Helene was a member and former Elder of Elmwood Presbyterian Church, where she helped with the church's food bank. She retired from the Erie School District where she coordinated the district student and staff poetry search for 13 years.

Helene loved her family most of all. She also loved dance, music, art, and literature, particularly poetry and short stories, and learning in general.

Helene is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, James M. Grande, whom she married on May 6, 1972, and her three children; Melissa A. Garrison (Russell) of Worthington, Ohio; Marie C. Birdsong (James) of Denver, Colo.; and Michael S. Grande (Barbara) of Erie. She is survived by her grandchildren Kate, Violet, and Russell Garrison, Jr. of Worthington, Ohio; and Roland, Rocco, and Rory Grande of Erie. She is further survived by her sisters; Lucy (Paul) Repko of Poland, Ohio, and Anne (James) Wood of Glenside, Pa., as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Monday from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and are invited to attend Funeral Services Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave., Erie, Pa. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Erie , or Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now