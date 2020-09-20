1/1
Helene E. Weed
1942 - 2020
Helene E. Weed, age 78, of Harborcreek, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Warsaw, N.Y., on August 22, 1942, daughter of the late Fred and Helen Huckelbery Meissel.

Helene moved to Erie at an early age and graduated from Academy High School, class of 1960. Following in her mother's footsteps, she attended Edinboro University, majoring in Elementary Education. She fondly retold tales of the "Venango House Girls" throughout her life. She married John Weed on August 14th, 1965 at Henderson United Methodist Church.

Helene spent thirty years in education, teaching different grades at Clark School in Harborcreek, and Luther Memorial Learning Center in Erie. She devoted much of her summer free time to tutoring and enhancing the education of youth throughout Erie County. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Helene loved to sew, and was an accomplished crafter. She made the bridesmaids dresses for her daughter's wedding, won numerous blue ribbons at the North East Fair, and always had homemade gifts on hand for friends and loved ones.

Helene and John were active members of Wesley United Methodist Church, with Helene serving as chair of the prayer shawl ministry. She fought a remarkable battle, living 67 years as a Type I diabetic.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Watson; and her beloved husband, John Weed.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Dean) Zimmerman of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jennifer (Derik) Swee of San Antonio, Texas; and two grandsons, Jon and Jacob Zimmerman.

No calling hours will be observed. A private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chinese Outreach Mission, 555 Gettysburg Pike Suite A-200, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
