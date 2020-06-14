Henri E. Lamothe
1936 - 2020
Henri E. Lamothe, age 83, of Waterford, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, on October 9, 1936, the son of the late Arthur and Anita Paquette Lamothe.

He was employed at Urick Foundry, Van DeCamps, and was in ministry in his early career.

He was a member of Full Gospel Church in Corry and Church of Jesus Christ in God in Centerville.

He loved to sing (mostly hymns) and play his harmonica.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie Johnson Lamothe, two daughters, Michelle Lamothe and Tiffany Lamothe, both of Erie, three stepchildren; Chuck Zerbe (Shirley), Cheryl Howard, Kelly Martell (Jeff), four step-grandchildren: Jamie Zerbe (Matthew), Jeff Zerbe (Angie), Jennifer Wycech (Jeremy), Korey Zerbe (Lauren) and eleven step-great-grandchildren.

Henri was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Nickell Lamothe in 2005, an infant daughter, three sisters and eight brothers.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. with all Coronavirus restrictions and procedures followed. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
