Henry "Hank" A. Bujalski, age 96, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Hank was born in Erie, Pa., on January 3, 1924, a son of the late Ziggy and Helen Rafalowski Bujalski.
He attended St. Casimir Grade School, and graduated Class of 1942 East High School.
Hank met Dorothy Yurkovic, the love of his life, while working together at the Hess Avenue Bakery founded by his parents Ziggy and Helen. They married on May 17, 1947 and were together for 62 years.
Prior to their marriage, Hank served in the U.S. Army in the Medical Corps during World War II, obtaining the rank of Corporal.
Upon his return, Hank and Dorothy founded and operated the Melody Dairy Deli located on East Lake Road for 41 years. It was the second love of his life until his retirement in 1991. He also helped his mom and dad with the operation of the Lakeview Tavern located next door.
Hank was also a founding member of Mount Calvary Parish.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ray Bujalski and Robert Bujalski.
Hank is survived by his children Cynthia Boris (Mark) of Erie, Pa., June Eilers of Dublin, Ohio and Henry D. Bujalski of Erie, Pa., his granddaughters Julie Boris, Lauren Boris and Andrea Boris of Chicago, Ill., Brooke Eilers of Montreal, Canada, and his grandson Ben Eilers of Cleveland, Ohio.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Hank's life at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday Funeral Mass at Mount Calvary Church at 10 a.m. Private entombment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Church, 695 Smithson Ave., Erie, PA 16511, or to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
