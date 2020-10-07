1/
Henry Footie Holcombe III
Henry "Footie" Holcombe III passed away at home on October 1, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1948 in Gilberton, Alabama, to the late Chaney Larkins and Henry Holcombe III.

He was a man of honor and respect. He was vivacious yet stern. He was well known and loved by family and friends. He enjoyed sci-fi, sports, fishing, carpentry, shopping, reading his Bible, and family gatherings. He served in the Coast Guard. He was a Vietnam veteran.

He was preceded in death by his best friend and "brother" Robert "Paul" Crosby.

He is survived by his six children Henry White, Henry Jones, Shanece Green, Rashida Williams, Tiana Holcombe, and Nakisha Holcombe, his sister Lucille Harden, and a host of nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service was held. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
